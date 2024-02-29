News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Man arrested in Derbyshire town after police discover suspected drugs, cash and weapon inside car

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of two offences after being stopped by officers in a Derbyshire town – who uncovered suspected drugs, a weapon and cash.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Feb 2024, 09:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Monday, February 26, officers were conducting proactive patrols of Langley Mill and Heanor, before stopping a vehicle near Heanor town centre.

A Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “The driver was detained for a stop search, resulting in suspected class A drugs, cash and a hammer being located.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Calls to make Derbyshire accident black spot road safer

“A 59 year old male was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.”