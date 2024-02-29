Man arrested in Derbyshire town after police discover suspected drugs, cash and weapon inside car
A motorist was arrested on suspicion of two offences after being stopped by officers in a Derbyshire town – who uncovered suspected drugs, a weapon and cash.
On Monday, February 26, officers were conducting proactive patrols of Langley Mill and Heanor, before stopping a vehicle near Heanor town centre.
A Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “The driver was detained for a stop search, resulting in suspected class A drugs, cash and a hammer being located.
“A 59 year old male was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.”