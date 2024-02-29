Man arrested in Derbyshire town after police discover suspected drugs, cash and weapon inside car

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On Monday, February 26, officers were conducting proactive patrols of Langley Mill and Heanor, before stopping a vehicle near Heanor town centre.

A Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “The driver was detained for a stop search, resulting in suspected class A drugs, cash and a hammer being located.

“A 59 year old male was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.”