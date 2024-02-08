News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire snow: 33 photos show Derbyshire covered in snow as county hit by arctic blast – including Chesterfield, Matlock, Bolsover, Clay Cross and Buxton

Snow has arrived across Derbyshire today, bringing with it travel disruption and school closures – and these photos show the extent of the wintry conditions.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Feb 2024, 13:49 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 15:12 GMT

Chesterfield and Derbyshire have been hit by a winter blast today – with roads and parks across the county being covered with snow.

For those travelling on the roads, the weather has created nightmare conditions – but the weather has turned parts of the county into a playground for children – with many schools closing their doors throughout the day.

These photos show the extent of the snow across the county – with Met Office weather warnings remaining in place.

Derbyshire was hit by an arctic blast today - with these photos capturing the snowy conditions across the county.

Derbyshire was hit by an arctic blast today - with these photos capturing the snowy conditions across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

The snow caused disruption for drivers in Chesterfield today.

The snow caused disruption for drivers in Chesterfield today. Photo: Gay Bolton

This driver was struggling to move their car in Chesterfield town centre.

This driver was struggling to move their car in Chesterfield town centre. Photo: Gay Bolton

Bolsover was also hit by snow today.

Bolsover was also hit by snow today. Photo: Marisa Cashill

