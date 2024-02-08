Chesterfield and Derbyshire have been hit by a winter blast today – with roads and parks across the county being covered with snow.
For those travelling on the roads, the weather has created nightmare conditions – but the weather has turned parts of the county into a playground for children – with many schools closing their doors throughout the day.
These photos show the extent of the snow across the county – with Met Office weather warnings remaining in place.
