Chesterfield and Derbyshire have been hit by a winter blast today – with roads and parks across the county being covered with snow.

For those travelling on the roads, the weather has created nightmare conditions – but the weather has turned parts of the county into a playground for children – with many schools closing their doors throughout the day.

These photos show the extent of the snow across the county – with Met Office weather warnings remaining in place.

Snow pictures Derbyshire was hit by an arctic blast today - with these photos capturing the snowy conditions across the county.

Chesterfield The snow caused disruption for drivers in Chesterfield today.

Chesterfield This driver was struggling to move their car in Chesterfield town centre.