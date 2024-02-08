News you can trust since 1855
Derelict buildings demolished on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield after major blaze - as landowner plans renovation

Three derelict homes on Chatsworth Road, in Chesterfield, have now being demolished for safety, following a suspected arson attack.
By James Salt
Published 8th Feb 2024, 11:01 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 11:17 GMT
The three homes were engulfed in flames on January 23, and fire crews from Staveley, Clay Cross and Chesterfield, supported by an aerial ladder platform, attended the incident.

The road was closed for four hours while residents were urged to avoid the area.

The properties are now undergoing demolition as investigations into the incident concluded it was likely a case of deliberate ignition.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue determined that deliberate ignition was the most probable cause to the derelict properties on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

A spokesperson for Peppermint Grove Ltd, the owners of the land, said that the demolition was recommended after a structural engineer visited the site and this has not changed their future plans to renovate the land.

The end-terrace property suffered significant structural damage due to the fire. Two adjacent derelict properties also suffered some damage to the roof area due to the fire spread.

The land and properties, which are part of Walton Works, were bought by Peppermint Grove Ltd in 2023 for £700,000 from Robinsons PLC.

