Derbyshire residents brace for strong winds and potential travel disruption – as Met Office issues weather warning
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across Derbyshire and the East Midlands – active between 3.00am and 2.00pm tomorrow (Wednesday, December 18).
West and south-westerly winds will become particularly gusty from Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Wind speeds of 50-60mph are possible in some areas, and could potentially reach higher in more exposed places. This may lead to difficult travelling conditions while the weather warning is in place.
READ THIS: Government inspector approves scores of homes in Derbyshire countryside to tackle “the most acute national housing crisis in living memory”
The conditions could lead to delays for road, rail and air transport. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also likely.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.