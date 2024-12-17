Derbyshire residents brace for strong winds and potential travel disruption – as Met Office issues weather warning

Strong winds are set to hit Derbyshire tomorrow – with the Met Office warning of potential travel disruption.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across Derbyshire and the East Midlands – active between 3.00am and 2.00pm tomorrow (Wednesday, December 18).

West and south-westerly winds will become particularly gusty from Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Wind speeds of 50-60mph are possible in some areas, and could potentially reach higher in more exposed places. This may lead to difficult travelling conditions while the weather warning is in place.

The conditions could lead to delays for road, rail and air transport. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also likely.