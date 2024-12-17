A Government inspector has approved the building of scores of homes in the Derbyshire countryside to tackle “the most acute national housing crisis in living memory”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a public inquiry in October, William Cooper has approved plans from Gladman for 177 homes off Chesterfield Road on the outskirts of Alfreton, neighbouring a number of historic buildings.

It will see homes built on land neighbouring the successfully combated planning inquiry over a 185-acre solar farm from Alfreton to Oakerthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspector’s move has resulted in Amber Valley Borough Council’s decision to reject the plans in March to be overturned.

The proposed site of 177 homes off Chesterfield Road, Alfreton.

Campaigners fear the decision, which faced nearly 500 objections, is a sign of things to come to meet Government housing targets to build 1.5 million homes by 2030 with Amber Valley needing to see 615 homes built each year.

Mr Cooper writes in his decision report: “It is undisputed that Amber Valley Borough has more than four years supply of deliverable housing sites.

“That said, and within the context of the most acute national housing crisis in living memory, four-year supply is a floor not a ceiling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also, provision of new affordable housing is an important matter in Amber Valley Borough, which has a notable need for affordable housing.

The proposed 185-home housing site in Chesterfield Road, Alfreton.

“This local need for affordable housing is further indicated by the presence of more than 2,000 households on the council’s housing register, of who more than 1,400 are in overcrowded or unsuitable accommodation, and more than 300 specify Alfreton as their preferred location.

“Within this context, the proposed development would contribute up to 177 dwellings to local housing supply, providing new homes conveniently close to Alfreton town centre for up to around 400 people.

“This would include up to 124 market homes. Also, it would include up to 53 affordable homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These affordable homes would contribute to meeting the area’s notable affordable housing need.”

Opposition to the scheme had primarily focused on the need to safeguard a number of historic buildings nearby, and the wider landscape which is of extensive historical importance.

Mr Cooper wrote: “The less than substantial harm to the setting and heritage significance of the Grade II* listed Church of St. Martin, Alfreton Conservation Area and the Grade II listed Alfreton Hall, as identified under the first main issue, is of considerable importance and weight.

“I find that the public benefits of the proposal outweigh the less than substantial harm to the significance of these designated heritage assets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the “presumption in favour of sustainable development” was sufficient enough to outweigh the negative aspects of the plan.

A spokesperson from local action group Save Alfreton Countryside, whch has 3,000 members, said “We are devastated at the planning inspector’s decision to grant the appeal for 185 (now 177) new houses in historic Alfreton Park, behind Grade-II* listed St Martin’s Church, despite more than 500 public objections.

“These fields are part of the last accessible countryside for the people of Alfreton, which is otherwise surrounded by housing and industry on all sides.

“Now instead of walking down a medieval rural footpath, it will be flanked on one side by a huge modern housing estate.”

The borough council declined to comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the planning inquiry, Richard Kimblin, the KC representing Gladman, had said the developer would “turn our minds from what remains from those who did very well for themselves in former centuries to the needs of the current population and current social and economic circumstances”

Ned Westaway, legal counsel for the council, had said there were already 128 homes earmarked for Alfreton and that was sufficient to meet local need.

He had said: “We need to build houses but we need to build in the right places.

“The national need for housing does not mean that every site is suitable for development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Jones, an Alfreton resident for 32 years, had said more than 440 people had signed a petition opposing the plans, and said many people had shared their “utter sense of grief”, at the thought that they could look at the beloved countryside around the town and repeat “all this used to be fields”.

She had said: “The serenity of this area cannot survive this inevitable disruption.”