Derbyshire floods: Cows drown in flooded field close to M1 in Derbyshire – with animal welfare investigation launched
Over the last two days, members of public have made a number of calls to the police regarding concerns for the welfare of cattle in a flooded field at Sawley, close to the M1.
A Derbyshire Rural Crime Team spokesperson said: “Officers from Derbyshire Rural Crime Team attended with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, and were able to save some of the cows by penning them on a nearby embankment.
“Unfortunately, a number of animals had already drowned, and as such, an animal welfare investigation has been commenced.”