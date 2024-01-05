News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire floods: Cows drown in flooded field close to M1 in Derbyshire – with animal welfare investigation launched

A number of cows have drowned in Derbyshire after being stuck in a field that flooded.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Jan 2024, 09:51 GMT
Over the last two days, members of public have made a number of calls to the police regarding concerns for the welfare of cattle in a flooded field at Sawley, close to the M1.

A Derbyshire Rural Crime Team spokesperson said: “Officers from Derbyshire Rural Crime Team attended with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, and were able to save some of the cows by penning them on a nearby embankment.

“Unfortunately, a number of animals had already drowned, and as such, an animal welfare investigation has been commenced.”

