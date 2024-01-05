A number of cows have drowned in Derbyshire after being stuck in a field that flooded.

Over the last two days, members of public have made a number of calls to the police regarding concerns for the welfare of cattle in a flooded field at Sawley, close to the M1.

A Derbyshire Rural Crime Team spokesperson said: “Officers from Derbyshire Rural Crime Team attended with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, and were able to save some of the cows by penning them on a nearby embankment.

