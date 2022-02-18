Derbyshire faces further disruption after Storm Eunice with heavy rain likely to cause flooding over weekend
Derbyshire residents are set to endure further weather problems after the Met Office reported that flooding and travel disruption were likely this weekend.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Derbyshire between Midnight and 6.00pm on Sunday, February 20.
This means that heavy rain is expected to lead to some disruption in the county. Flooding of some homes and businesses is likely, and the wet conditions may lead to longer journey times.
This follows on from two storms- Dudley and Eunice- which have caused problems for travellers in Derbyshire this week.
On Wednesday, 857 properties in Brimington and Hollingwood were left without power, after Storm Dudley hit the town with 50mph winds.
Storm Eunice arrived this morning, bringing with it significant travel disruption. Chesterfield residents were urged to travel on either Thursday or Saturday by East Midlands Railway, with major delays on their services to and from London St Pancras.