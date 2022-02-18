Derbyshire faces further disruption after Storm Eunice with heavy rain likely to cause flooding over weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Derbyshire between Midnight and 6.00pm on Sunday, February 20.

This means that heavy rain is expected to lead to some disruption in the county. Flooding of some homes and businesses is likely, and the wet conditions may lead to longer journey times.

This follows on from two storms- Dudley and Eunice- which have caused problems for travellers in Derbyshire this week.

Derbyshire is set to be hit by more bad weather on Sunday.

On Wednesday, 857 properties in Brimington and Hollingwood were left without power, after Storm Dudley hit the town with 50mph winds.