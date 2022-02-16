Storm Dudley causes power cuts in Chesterfield as 50mph winds hit the town
High speed winds in Chesterfield as a result of Storm Dudley have led to power cuts in parts of the town.
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 4:29 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 4:32 pm
At around 4.10pm this afternoon, Western Power reported that S43 residents were suffering from power cuts.
There are 857 properties in Brimington and Hollingwood that are currently without power due to Storm Dudley.
Western Power engineers are working to rectify the outage, and the company estimates that power will return at around 5.30pm.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind between 3pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday, covering Chesterfield and the rest of Derbyshire.