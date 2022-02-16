Storm Dudley causes power cuts in Chesterfield as 50mph winds hit the town

At around 4.10pm this afternoon, Western Power reported that S43 residents were suffering from power cuts.

There are 857 properties in Brimington and Hollingwood that are currently without power due to Storm Dudley.

Western Power engineers are working to rectify the outage, and the company estimates that power will return at around 5.30pm.

Residents in Brimington and Hollingwood are facing power cuts.