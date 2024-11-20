Derbyshire braces for more snow this weekend as Met Office issues fourth weather warning and forecasts heavy snow
A fresh yellow weather warning for snow and rain across Derbyshire has been issued by the Met Office, active between 4.00am on Saturday, November 23 and 9.00am on Sunday, November 24.
The Met Office has warned of heavy snow falling on Saturday, followed by a rapid thaw and subsequent rain on Saturday night.
Outbreaks of rain will spread northeastwards on Saturday, preceded by a spell of snow across parts of northern England and Scotland.
While much of the snow will become increasingly confined to higher elevations with time, there is the chance of a transient period of snow across low levels in some areas, with perhaps as much as 5-10cm accumulating, before turning back to rain.
Temporary snow accumulations of 10-20 cm are possible on ground above 150m, with perhaps as much as 20-40 cm above 300m.
In conjunction with strengthening winds, difficult driving conditions are likely, especially over higher level routes, with the possibility of some interruptions to power supplies.
In addition, the rapid thaw of lying snow as milder air arrives, combined with an additional 20-40 mm of rain in some upland areas during Saturday night, could lead to further issues.
A yellow weather warning for ice is also in place across Derbyshire between 5.00pm today (Tuesday, November 19) and 10.00am tomorrow (Wednesday, November 20).
