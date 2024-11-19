Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire residents are bracing for more freezing conditions after the Met Office issued another weather warning for ice across the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice across Derbyshire, active between 5pm today (Tuesday, November 19) and 10am tomorrow (Wednesday, November 20).

Rain, sleet and snow will continue to clear southwards across England and Wales, but temperatures are expected to fall below or close to freezing quite widely across the warning area – with icy patches forming on untreated freezing surfaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We’re expecting a dry and bright afternoon, but it will remain cold and through the night with clear skies.

Another weather warning has been issued for icy conditions across the county.

“Road surfaces are likely to wet and will freeze, with icy conditions. Please be vigilant and take extra care.

“Across much of the county, our teams are already gritting and will be back on the roads at 4.00pm today and 4.00am tomorrow morning, treating primary and secondary routes – around 1,550 miles of road.

“Over the past 36 hours, we’ve used 1,000 tonnes of grit and our teams have been out consistently through the day and night to treat road surfaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Forecasts suggest that the rest of the week and into the start of the weekend looks cold, with sleet and snow showers, ice and frost. In some areas, it will be very windy.

“We will monitor the weather conditions and we'll do our very best to keep Derbyshire moving.

“Please keep a check on our social media channels for the latest information.”

The Met Office has issued the following advice for keeping safe in icy conditions:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush reduces your risk of accidents, slips and falls.

If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.