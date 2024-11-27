A cold weather alert is currently active across Derbyshire – with residents being warned of the potential for heightened pressure on healthcare services and an increased risk to life for vulnerable people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a yellow cold weather alert for the East Midlands – including Derbyshire.

The alert was made active at 6.00pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 26) and will remain in place until 9.00am on Friday, November 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UKHSA has warned that cold weather over the coming days could impact health and social care services, leading to increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people and a greater risk to life for vulnerable people.

A cold weather alert is currently in place across Derbyshire.

The weather health alerting system is provided by the UKHSA, in partnership with the Met Office. It is intended to provide early warnings to the health and social care sector, the responder community, the voluntary and community sector and government departments – when adverse temperatures are likely to affect the health and wellbeing of the population.