Cold weather alert issued for Derbyshire – warning of potential for increased pressure on healthcare services and risk to life for the vulnerable
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a yellow cold weather alert for the East Midlands – including Derbyshire.
The alert was made active at 6.00pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 26) and will remain in place until 9.00am on Friday, November 29.
The UKHSA has warned that cold weather over the coming days could impact health and social care services, leading to increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people and a greater risk to life for vulnerable people.
The weather health alerting system is provided by the UKHSA, in partnership with the Met Office. It is intended to provide early warnings to the health and social care sector, the responder community, the voluntary and community sector and government departments – when adverse temperatures are likely to affect the health and wellbeing of the population.
