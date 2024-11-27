Life-threatening cases will be seen “within minutes” despite “level 4” pressure, says Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Bosses at Chesterfield Royal Hospital (CRH) say people with life-threatening conditions will be seen “within minutes” despite burgeoning cases pushing waiting times at its emergency department (ED) up as high as 11 hours.

Dr Hal Spencer, chief executive at the hospital, says the ED is “incredibly busy” due to an increase in seasonal illnesses such as flu and respiratory infections, weather-related injuries and a higher number of patients with chronic conditions requiring urgent care.

Though medics are seeing an increase in life-threatening cases and respiratory conditions such as pneumonia flu or Covid, the doctor says this is “normal” and the long waits were down to “the numbers coming the door”.

Waiting times have been 11 hours since Friday at CRH and on Monday the Trust announced “OPEL level 4” – a term for the highest level of operational pressure in healthcare. Since then has been urging the public only to visit the ED if they truly are experiencing an emergency.

Dr Spencer said: “Others can be treated in more clinically appropriate places – such as urgent treatment centres (UTCs) or even just going to the pharmacy.”

Urgent treatment centres are facilities dedicated to non-emergency medical needs dealing with minor injuries and illnesses that require immediate attention but are not life-threatening – such as minor cuts and wounds, sprains and strains, minor burns and scalds, infections such as ear, throat and urinary tract infections, minor fractures and skin rashes.

Speaking to Derbyshire Times about the increase in serious conditions, the doctor said: “We know more people come to us during winter as long-term conditions can be made worse but lot of the issues we’re facing are simply because we have a lot more demand on our services.

"The demand we are experiencing is driving waiting times up. We are not consistently at an 11 hour wait for patients but it’s something we need our communities to focus on and think through so that they choose the right place for their care.

"We have safe staffing levels in place and our ED is managing but some patients that may have been better seen elsewhere can expect to wait longer.”

Speaking about the current situation and plans to lower the pressure on services, Dr Spencer said this level of operational pressure was nothing new and leaders at CRH had a “set approach” to managing it.

This includes stopping non-urgent meetings across the hospital Trust, prioritising patient discharges and supporting all clinical colleagues to ensure safety.

He said: “We have a number of ways we try to manage winter including opening more beds, focusing on discharge and engaging with our partners. We learn from others and we have the skills and experience within the Trust too – we’re also appealing for our communities to help with this by using us in the most appropriate way.”

Appealing to the public to help reduce demand, the hospital is asking people to use self-care and pharmacies for non-emergency situations, then urgent care centres and GPs.

CRH is also encouraging those eligible to get winter vaccines, such as flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Dr Spencer said: “These vaccines are crucial in protecting against severe illness, hospitalisation, and death from these respiratory viruses.”

The medic expressed his “heartfelt gratitude” to colleagues providing “exceptional care in really difficult circumstances and consistently going the extra mile to support our patients”.

He added: “Your dedication and hard work do not go unnoticed and we are incredibly proud of team CRH. To our community, thank you for your continued support. We understand that it’s not always easy to know where to go for medical care, especially during these busy times.”