Temperatures will reach a high of 19° on Tuesday, May 23, with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze expected – before rising to 22° on Wednesday, May 24.

It will stay warm as the week progresses, with temperatures set to hover between 20° and 21° on Thursday, May 25 and Friday, May 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bank holiday weekend will start with sun, a gentle breeze and highs of 22° on Saturday, May 27 – ideal weather for those looking to get out of the house.

The forecast is promising for the bank holiday weekend and half term holiday.

Conditions will stay much the same on Sunday, May 28, before temperatures rise to a high of 23° on Monday, May 29.

The weather is not expected to change over the following two days, as the half term holiday gets underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Light rain showers are forecast on Thursday, June 1, but the temperature is set to remain at 23°.