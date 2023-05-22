Chesterfield weather: Updated forecast as town set for red-hot temperatures over bank holiday weekend and half term
If you’re making plans for the bank holiday weekend or the half term holiday, you can look forward to some red-hot temperatures across Chesterfield.
Temperatures will reach a high of 19° on Tuesday, May 23, with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze expected – before rising to 22° on Wednesday, May 24.
It will stay warm as the week progresses, with temperatures set to hover between 20° and 21° on Thursday, May 25 and Friday, May 26.
The bank holiday weekend will start with sun, a gentle breeze and highs of 22° on Saturday, May 27 – ideal weather for those looking to get out of the house.
Conditions will stay much the same on Sunday, May 28, before temperatures rise to a high of 23° on Monday, May 29.
The weather is not expected to change over the following two days, as the half term holiday gets underway.
Light rain showers are forecast on Thursday, June 1, but the temperature is set to remain at 23°.
Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 will see sunny intervals and, once again, highs of 23° – before light rain showers arrive on Sunday, June 4.