Climber suffers “very serious” injuries after “significant fall” at popular Peak District beauty spot

A climber was airlifted to a major trauma centre after being left “very seriously” injured in a Peak District fall.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read

Shortly before 6.00pm on Saturday, May 20, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an incident at Bamford Edge.

An EMRT spokesperson said a “climber had taken a significant ground fall and sustained a very nasty lower leg injury.

“As luck would have it, a team member who also works for the ambulance service was climbing nearby, so was able to get on scene with the casualty very rapidly.

The climber was airlifted from the Peak District to a major trauma centre in Sheffield. Credit: Edale MRTThe climber was airlifted from the Peak District to a major trauma centre in Sheffield. Credit: Edale MRT
“An initial assessment revealed a very serious lower leg injury. The team, along with a team doctor, were soon on scene to administer strong pain relief and reduce the open fracture.

“Helimed 54 was tasked to the incident and landed just as the casualty was evacuated to the top of the crag on the mountain rescue stretcher. This allowed the patient to be handed over and flown to the major trauma centre at Sheffield Northern General Hospital.”

Related topics:ClimberPeak DistrictDerbyshirePolice