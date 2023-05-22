News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for witnesses after man attacked by dog in Derbyshire town

Officers are calling on the public to help their investigation into a dog attack in a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:34 BST- 1 min read

At around 8.00am on Monday, May 8, a member of the public was attacked by a dog on Park Street, Ripley.

The Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Team are now trying to identify a male believed to be involved in the incident.

He is thought to be in his late 60s to early 70s, white, around 5’6” and of slim build. He had grey hair, a grey beard, a thin face and may have been wearing glasses.

The incident took place along Park Street.The incident took place along Park Street.
He was wearing a dark flat cap, jeans and a light blue and white chequered padded shirt – and also had a local accent.

If you have any information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000277304:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.