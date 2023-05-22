Police appeal for witnesses after man attacked by dog in Derbyshire town

At around 8.00am on Monday, May 8, a member of the public was attacked by a dog on Park Street, Ripley.

The Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Team are now trying to identify a male believed to be involved in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is thought to be in his late 60s to early 70s, white, around 5’6” and of slim build. He had grey hair, a grey beard, a thin face and may have been wearing glasses.

The incident took place along Park Street.

He was wearing a dark flat cap, jeans and a light blue and white chequered padded shirt – and also had a local accent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000277304:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone – call 101