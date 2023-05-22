Police appeal for witnesses after man attacked by dog in Derbyshire town
Officers are calling on the public to help their investigation into a dog attack in a Derbyshire town.
At around 8.00am on Monday, May 8, a member of the public was attacked by a dog on Park Street, Ripley.
The Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Team are now trying to identify a male believed to be involved in the incident.
He is thought to be in his late 60s to early 70s, white, around 5’6” and of slim build. He had grey hair, a grey beard, a thin face and may have been wearing glasses.
He was wearing a dark flat cap, jeans and a light blue and white chequered padded shirt – and also had a local accent.
READ THIS: Police appeal after biker hospitalised with “serious head injury” following crash in Derbyshire town
If you have any information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000277304:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.