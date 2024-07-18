Chesterfield weather: Temperature to reach 27° on hottest day of the year as school holidays start

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 12:08 BST
Chesterfield is set for its hottest day of the year, with a high of 27° being forecast as schools break up for the summer.

After a wet and often chilly start to the summer in Chesterfield, things are looking brighter as we head into the school holidays.

Today, Chesterfield is set for sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, with highs of 24°.

On Friday, July 19, the town will experience its hottest day of the year so far. A high of 27° is expected throughout the afternoon and early evening, along with a gentle breeze.

Friday will be the warmest day of the year so far.

The forecast does not remain like this for long, however, with July 20 bringing light rain and highs of 21°.

Sunday will see sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, with a cooler temperature of 19° expected.

The forecast for the rest of July remains inconsistent, with short periods of sunny weather soon being replaced by rain showers.

