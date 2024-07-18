Chesterfield weather: Temperature to reach 27° on hottest day of the year as school holidays start
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
After a wet and often chilly start to the summer in Chesterfield, things are looking brighter as we head into the school holidays.
Today, Chesterfield is set for sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, with highs of 24°.
On Friday, July 19, the town will experience its hottest day of the year so far. A high of 27° is expected throughout the afternoon and early evening, along with a gentle breeze.
The forecast does not remain like this for long, however, with July 20 bringing light rain and highs of 21°.
Sunday will see sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, with a cooler temperature of 19° expected.
READ THIS: Popular Peddler Market event set to return this weekend – bringing food, drink, market stalls and music to Chesterfield town centre
The forecast for the rest of July remains inconsistent, with short periods of sunny weather soon being replaced by rain showers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.