Chesterfield weather: Temperature to reach 27° on hottest day of the year as school holidays start

Chesterfield is set for its hottest day of the year, with a high of 27° being forecast as schools break up for the summer.

After a wet and often chilly start to the summer in Chesterfield, things are looking brighter as we head into the school holidays.

Today, Chesterfield is set for sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, with highs of 24°.

On Friday, July 19, the town will experience its hottest day of the year so far. A high of 27° is expected throughout the afternoon and early evening, along with a gentle breeze.

The forecast does not remain like this for long, however, with July 20 bringing light rain and highs of 21°.

Sunday will see sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, with a cooler temperature of 19° expected.

The forecast for the rest of July remains inconsistent, with short periods of sunny weather soon being replaced by rain showers.