Popular Peddler Market event set to return this weekend – bringing food, drink, market stalls and music to Chesterfield town centre
The organisers of the Peddler Market – which has seen thousands of visitors flock to Chesterfield – are bringing their unique street food event back to the town.
Working in partnership with Chesterfield Borough Council, Peddler Market will be taking place on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20.
Food traders at the event will include As Tha Got Beef, Yardbirds, Mangiamo Street Kitchen, Flats Doughnuts, Tikk’s Thai Kitchen, Sabroso Street, Kebab Cartel and Clapping Seoul.
There will be live music and market stalls for visitors to enjoy – along with entertainment provided by Mila’s African Drum Workshop.
The event will run between 4.00pm and 10.00pm on July 19, and from 12.00pm until 9.30pm on July 20.
