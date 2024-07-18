Popular Peddler Market event set to return this weekend – bringing food, drink, market stalls and music to Chesterfield town centre

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 10:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Peddler Market is set to take place in Chesterfield again this weekend.

The organisers of the Peddler Market – which has seen thousands of visitors flock to Chesterfield – are bringing their unique street food event back to the town.

Working in partnership with Chesterfield Borough Council, Peddler Market will be taking place on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Food traders at the event will include As Tha Got Beef, Yardbirds, Mangiamo Street Kitchen, Flats Doughnuts, Tikk’s Thai Kitchen, Sabroso Street, Kebab Cartel and Clapping Seoul.

Peddler Market is set to return to Chesterfield this weekend.Peddler Market is set to return to Chesterfield this weekend.
Peddler Market is set to return to Chesterfield this weekend.

There will be live music and market stalls for visitors to enjoy – along with entertainment provided by Mila’s African Drum Workshop.

READ THIS: Revamped Chesterfield pub set to host launch party this weekend – celebrating the venue’s reopening under new owners

The event will run between 4.00pm and 10.00pm on July 19, and from 12.00pm until 9.30pm on July 20.

Related topics:ChesterfieldChesterfield Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice