Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Peddler Market is set to take place in Chesterfield again this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisers of the Peddler Market – which has seen thousands of visitors flock to Chesterfield – are bringing their unique street food event back to the town.

Working in partnership with Chesterfield Borough Council, Peddler Market will be taking place on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food traders at the event will include As Tha Got Beef, Yardbirds, Mangiamo Street Kitchen, Flats Doughnuts, Tikk’s Thai Kitchen, Sabroso Street, Kebab Cartel and Clapping Seoul.

Peddler Market is set to return to Chesterfield this weekend.

There will be live music and market stalls for visitors to enjoy – along with entertainment provided by Mila’s African Drum Workshop.

The event will run between 4.00pm and 10.00pm on July 19, and from 12.00pm until 9.30pm on July 20.