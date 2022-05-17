Chesterfield weather: Met Office long-range forecast for rest of May as thunderstorms expected

It’s been a unsettled start to the week with showery conditions and sunny spells across the town.

And the mixed conditions are set to stay throughout the rest of May as alongside spells of sunshine and light winds, the Met Office long-range weather forecast predicts there will also be periods of thunder and torrential rain.

However the forecast runs to from Tuesday, May 17, to Monday, May 30 – and says conditions will improve as the month progresses across Derbyshire and the rest of the East Midlands.

Chesterfield town centre busy in the spring sun.

In Chesterfield, heavy and perhaps thundery showers are expected to move east tonight (May 17), clearing just after midnight to leave dry conditions and partly cloudy skies.

Forecasters say Wednesday will be dry, warm and sunny with temperatures rising to 23°C, although cloud and showers are expected to arrive by dusk and may turn thundery and torrential in places overnight.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and dry but this is set to change on Friday as, although there will be a bright start, showers will become more persistent and heavier later on. Dry, often sunny on Saturday. Rather warm, though cooler than of late.

The long-range forecast from Saturday, May 21, said: “At the start of this period a northwest/southeast divide is most likely, with moderate winds and scattered showers at times in the northwest.

"Elsewhere, plenty of fine and dry weather, although there is a risk of some thicker cloud and showers, perhaps thundery, pushing into the far south and southwest at times. The changeable and unsettled weather is likely to continue into the start of the following week.

"More settled patterns and overall drier conditions probable towards the end of the month. Still some showers or longer spells of rain in places, but probably a reasonable amount of fine, dry weather.

"Temperatures looking to be near average for most throughout, although some warmer spells are possible at times, particularly in the east and southeast.”