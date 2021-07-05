Chesterfield set to be hit by thunderstorms and 18-hours of rain

BBC Weather predicts that light rain showers will sweep across the town from 11pm on Monday, July 5.

The wet and windy weather will continue into tomorrow bringing some thundery showers for hour from around 7am.

Light winds will remain throughout the day, with the rain easing as we head into the evening.

“Today, it is expected to remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers through the afternoon,” the BBC weather forecast reads.

"Later in the afternoon, it will turn drier and cloud will become broken to give way to sunshine.”

It adds: “This evening will have late spells of sunshine. Overnight, cloud will gradually move in from the south, bringing with it a band of slow-moving rain.

"Tomorrow, any overnight spells of rain will persist for a time, but this will gradually ease to just a few lingering spots of rain. Sunny spells will develop later in the day.”