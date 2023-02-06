The Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are warning that all regions of England will experience cold weather between 6.00pm on Sunday, February 5 and 6.00pm on Tuesday, February 7.

With low temperatures and widespread overnight frosts forecast, UKHSA is encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of cold weather.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, consultant in public health medicine at UKHSA, said: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, with older people and those with heart or lung conditions particularly at risk.

Overnight temperatures are predicted to plummet at the end of the week.

“It’s important to check in on family, friends and relatives who are more vulnerable to the cold weather. If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18°C if you can.”

David Oliver, a deputy chief forecaster at the Met Office, said: “From Sunday and into early next week an area of high pressure will dominate the UK’s weather. This will bring some cold nights with a widespread frost across the country. However, by day, temperatures will recover to around mid-single figures – near-normal for the time of year.”

UKHSA has supplemented the cold weather plan for England with useful resources and advice on the risks of cold weather and tips for staying warm and well this winter.

For people struggling to afford heating bills, Simple Energy Advice provides free advice on energy efficiency and national grants that are available to help keep you warm this winter.