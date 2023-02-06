Police urge public to help them locate man after incident in Derbyshire village
Officers are asking members of the public to help them trace a man following an incident in a Derbyshire village.
The Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident that took place in Scarcliffe on Friday, February 3.
Officers have now released an image of a man they wish to identify as part of their enquiries.
If you can help locate this man, or have any other information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*70968:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.