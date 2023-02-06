Police urge public to help them locate man after incident in Derbyshire village

The Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident that took place in Scarcliffe on Friday, February 3.

Officers have now released an image of a man they wish to identify as part of their enquiries.

This is the man that officers wish to find.

If you can help locate this man, or have any other information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*70968:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101