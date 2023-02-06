News you can trust since 1855
Driver’s lucky escape after fire destroys car on busy Derbyshire road

Derbyshire police say a driver had a lucky escape after their car burst into flames

By Phil Bramley
1 hour ago

Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called out to the incident, on the busy A38 road, at South Little Eaton.

The incident caused delays for other drivers while the area was made safe.

A spokesperson for the roads policing unit said: “Vehicle fire, but luckily all occupants out with no injuries. Sorry for the delay but hope this shows why it was necessary.”

1. Car fire.jpg

The car was destroyed in the fire

Photo: Derbyshire Police

