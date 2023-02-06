Derbyshire police say a driver had a lucky escape after their car burst into flames

Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called out to the incident, on the busy A38 road, at South Little Eaton.

The incident caused delays for other drivers while the area was made safe.

A spokesperson for the roads policing unit said: “Vehicle fire, but luckily all occupants out with no injuries. Sorry for the delay but hope this shows why it was necessary.”

1 . Car fire.jpg The car was destroyed in the fire Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales