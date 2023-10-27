Businesses hit by Storm Babet floods in Chesterfield reopen their doors again – as Toby Perkins MP issues update on financial support
Mr Perkins met with business owners on Chatsworth Road who were impacted by the flooding caused by Storm Babet last week.
Northern Tea Merchants are already open again, less than a week after the floods devastated the area and left many businesses underwater. Cafe Nellie are preparing to reopen their doors on Monday, October 30.
The Chesterfield MP has also met with Jamie Rawson, who runs The Anchor on Factory Street with his sister Layonie Rawson.
Layonie Rawson told the Derbyshire Times that the floods had left the pub without power, with all of their equipment, stock, furniture and carpets damaged.
She said: “I can’t even put a figure on how much it would cost to repair the damages. Our cooling systems and refrigeration systems are in the cellar so they are broken too.
“We also have a kitchen on the ground floor and all the kitchen equipment has been ruined by the water damage. I’m not sure where to go from here. Our main focus at the moment is to clean up.”
Toby took to social media to confirm that all businesses that were flooded should receive a Business Recovery Grant of £2,500. He said that he would report further information on how business owners can claim this money when the Government had responded to his letter.
He added: “Small businesses are fighting hard to survive – everyone needs to rally round as much as they can and use them when they re-open.”