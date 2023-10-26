A Chesterfield dad and his daughter have been forced to move out after the flood.

Alex Hewitt, 28, of Hipper Street, Chesterfield has been forced to move out of his home after the River Hipper burst its banks last Friday, flooding surrounding properties.

The water has damaged Alex’s front room and kitchen including a sofa, television set, carpets, Play Station 5, his daughter’s toys, shoes, coats and all the kitchen appliances. The outside area has also been ruined – including Alex’s Ford Focus which he has had only for six months.

He said: “I went to work on Friday morning and got a call at 11am from my neighbour who said I needed to get back because the house was flooded. I managed to get back at 11.30 and it was already too late - the water was up to a window and everything downstairs was ruined.

"It was a big shock. I’ve never been flooded before. I only moved to this part of Chesterfield about five years ago so I wasn’t affected in 2007 but I wasn’t the only one surprised. No one expected it would be this bad.”

Due to the damages, Alex has moved back into his old room at his mother’s house while his daughter is currently staying with her mother, who has not been affected by the floods.

Alex added: “Every house on the street is in the same situation. All the front rooms downstairs flooded on Alma Street and Hipper Street, as well as on Chatsworth Road. No one expected it, or we could have moved the valuables out, removed the carpets and put them somewhere safe.

“I am very lucky because all my friends and family are helping, they are brilliant. I still have a roof over my head and I know some other people are not as fortunate. The silver lining is that all the street and the community have come together and everyone helped each other. It’s very nice to see, that you have good neighbours around you. The church set up a fundraiser and it will go to people who are the most affected by it, hopefully, everyone who needs it gets a fair share.”