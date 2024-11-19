Amazing drone footage shows Chesterfield covered in snow after Derbyshire hit by arctic blast

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 12:23 GMT
This incredible video taken by a drone in the skies of Chesterfield shows the town covered in snow.

Chesterfield residents woke up this morning to a blanket of snow across the town – with wintry weather hitting Derbyshire last night.

This remarkable drone footage, captured by Aaron Brown, offers a unique bird’s-eye of the town covered in a blanket of snow.

The full video can be seen here – are you a fan of the snow, or would you prefer the current cold spell to be over?

