Amazing drone footage shows Chesterfield covered in snow after Derbyshire hit by arctic blast

This incredible video taken by a drone in the skies of Chesterfield shows the town covered in snow.

Chesterfield residents woke up this morning to a blanket of snow across the town – with wintry weather hitting Derbyshire last night.

This remarkable drone footage, captured by Aaron Brown, offers a unique bird’s-eye of the town covered in a blanket of snow.

The full video can be seen here – are you a fan of the snow, or would you prefer the current cold spell to be over?