Will it snow again in Derbyshire this week? Full weather forecast for Chesterfield, Matlock, Belper, Buxton, Ripley and Alfreton – with freezing conditions set to remain and more snow expected in some areas
Derbyshire has been hit by arctic conditions overnight, with snow arriving across the county – leading to road closures and schools shutting their doors.
The Met Office’s yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Derbyshire ends at 11.00am today (Tuesday, November 19), but the freezing conditions are set to remain – with a chance of more snow in some areas later this week.
In Chesterfield, temperatures will drop to -1°C by 8.00pm this evening, remaining there until 9.00am the following day.
Between November 20 and 22, wintry conditions will persist – with temperatures hovering between -2°C and 2°C.
Saturday, November 23 is forecast to bring sleet between 4.00am and 8.00am – before conditions improve for the rest of the weekend.
In Matlock, light snow is forecast at 8.00pm on Thursday, November 21 – with temperatures remaining between -2°C and 2°C between today and November 22. Sleet showers are expected to follow between 9.00pm and 11.00pm.
Further sleet will arrive in Matlock between 4.00am and 9.00am on Saturday, November 23 – before the weather warms up over the weekend.
In Buxton, temperatures are set to remain cold today – dropping from 0°C this afternoon down to -3°C by 8.00pm.
Temperatures are not currently forecast to reach over -1°C in Buxton tomorrow, but there is no snow in the forecast currently.
November 21 and 22 will remain cold in Buxton, before heavy snow showers arrive at 3.00am on Saturday, November 23.
These will become light snow showers between 4.00am and 6.00am, before turning into sleet between 9.00am and midday.
In Belper, light snow is forecast between 8.00pm and 11.00pm on Thursday, November 21.
Sleet is then expected to fall between 4.00am and 9.00am on Saturday, November 23.
Conditions will remain freezing in Belper this week – with temperatures ranging between -2°C and 2°C until November 23.
Temperatures will hover between -2°C and 2°C in Alfreton for much of this week, with sleet being forecast at 10.00pm on Thursday, November 21.
Further sleet is expected in Alfreton between 4.00am and 9.00am on Saturday, November 23.
The forecast for Ripley is much the same, with freezing conditions remaining in place between today and November 22 – bringing lows of -2°C and highs of 2°C.
Sleet is forecast in Ripley between 9.00pm and 10.00pm on Thursday, November 21 – as well as between 4.00am and 9.00am on Saturday, November 23.
