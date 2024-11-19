Will it snow again in Derbyshire this week? Full weather forecast for Chesterfield, Matlock, Belper, Buxton, Ripley and Alfreton – with freezing conditions set to remain and more snow expected in some areas

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 11:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The full weather forecast for the rest of the week in Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Ripley, Belper and Buxton is here – with the current cold spell set to continue and more snow expected to fall in parts of Derbyshire.

Derbyshire has been hit by arctic conditions overnight, with snow arriving across the county – leading to road closures and schools shutting their doors.

The Met Office’s yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Derbyshire ends at 11.00am today (Tuesday, November 19), but the freezing conditions are set to remain – with a chance of more snow in some areas later this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Chesterfield, temperatures will drop to -1°C by 8.00pm this evening, remaining there until 9.00am the following day.

More snow is forecast for some parts of Derbyshire later this week.More snow is forecast for some parts of Derbyshire later this week.
More snow is forecast for some parts of Derbyshire later this week.

Between November 20 and 22, wintry conditions will persist – with temperatures hovering between -2°C and 2°C.

Saturday, November 23 is forecast to bring sleet between 4.00am and 8.00am – before conditions improve for the rest of the weekend.

In Matlock, light snow is forecast at 8.00pm on Thursday, November 21 – with temperatures remaining between -2°C and 2°C between today and November 22. Sleet showers are expected to follow between 9.00pm and 11.00pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Further sleet will arrive in Matlock between 4.00am and 9.00am on Saturday, November 23 – before the weather warms up over the weekend.

In Buxton, temperatures are set to remain cold today – dropping from 0°C this afternoon down to -3°C by 8.00pm.

Temperatures are not currently forecast to reach over -1°C in Buxton tomorrow, but there is no snow in the forecast currently.

November 21 and 22 will remain cold in Buxton, before heavy snow showers arrive at 3.00am on Saturday, November 23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These will become light snow showers between 4.00am and 6.00am, before turning into sleet between 9.00am and midday.

In Belper, light snow is forecast between 8.00pm and 11.00pm on Thursday, November 21.

Sleet is then expected to fall between 4.00am and 9.00am on Saturday, November 23.

Conditions will remain freezing in Belper this week – with temperatures ranging between -2°C and 2°C until November 23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Temperatures will hover between -2°C and 2°C in Alfreton for much of this week, with sleet being forecast at 10.00pm on Thursday, November 21.

Further sleet is expected in Alfreton between 4.00am and 9.00am on Saturday, November 23.

The forecast for Ripley is much the same, with freezing conditions remaining in place between today and November 22 – bringing lows of -2°C and highs of 2°C.

READ THIS: 16 beautiful winter wonderland pictures from the Derbyshire of yesterday

Sleet is forecast in Ripley between 9.00pm and 10.00pm on Thursday, November 21 – as well as between 4.00am and 9.00am on Saturday, November 23.

Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldBuxtonBelperRipleyMatlock

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice