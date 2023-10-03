News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2

47 places for the perfect day out during the October mini-heatwave across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – including beer gardens, walks and garden centres

If you’re planning to head out and enjoy the sun this weekend across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District, look no further for some of the best places to visit.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:05 BST

With temperatures set to reach highs of 23° across Derbyshire this weekend, the mini-heatwave may well be the last of the good weather for this year – making it important to enjoy the sun while it lasts.

READ THIS: Here is when October heatwave is set to hit Derbyshire – including Chesterfield, Peak District, Belper, Dronfield, Matlock, Bakewell and Buxton

Whether you’re looking for a scenic walk, a picturesque beer garden or a garden centre to browse, these are 31 of the places you should add to your list for the weekend – perfect for enjoying a sunny day in Derbyshire.

These are some of the places across Derbyshire that are ideal to visit during the hot spell this weekend.

1. Places to visit

These are some of the places across Derbyshire that are ideal to visit during the hot spell this weekend. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick/RKH

Photo Sales
Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 877 Google reviews.

2. Dunston Hall Garden Centre, Chesterfield

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 877 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Ladybower is Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect place for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way.

3. Ladybower Reservoir

Ladybower is Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect place for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Photo Sales
One customer left a Google review which said the Junction was “nice and friendly” with a “great beer garden.”

4. Junction, Chesterfield

One customer left a Google review which said the Junction was “nice and friendly” with a “great beer garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictChesterfieldBelperMatlockBakewellBuxton