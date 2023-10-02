News you can trust since 1855
Here is when October heatwave is set to hit Derbyshire including Chesterfield, Peak District, Belper, Dronfield, Matlock, Bakewell and Buxton

Derbyshire residents can look forward to a sunny weekend – with highs of 23° in Chesterfield.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:17 BST- 2 min read
The weather for the first few days of October in Derbyshire seems more like a summer holiday forecast.

After a rainy start of the week, sunshine and temperatures above 20° are predicted across the county this weekend.

Below is a full weather forecast for the October heatwave in Derbyshire according to BBC.

After a rainy start of the week, sunshine and temperatures above 20° are predicted across the county this weekend.
Chesterfield

Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 19°

Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 23°

Sunday, October 8 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 22°

Bakewell

Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 19°

Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 23°

Sunday, October 8 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 21°

Buxton

Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 17°

Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 21°

Sunday, October 8 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 20°

Matlock

Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 19°

Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 23°

Sunday, October 8 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 21°

Belper

Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 19°

Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 23°

Sunday, October 8 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 22°

Dronfield

Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 19°

Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 23°

Sunday, October 8 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 22°

