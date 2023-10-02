Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weather for the first few days of October in Derbyshire seems more like a summer holiday forecast.

After a rainy start of the week, sunshine and temperatures above 20° are predicted across the county this weekend.

Below is a full weather forecast for the October heatwave in Derbyshire according to BBC.

Chesterfield

Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 19°

Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 23°

Sunday, October 8 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 22°

Buxton

Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 17°

Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 21°

Sunday, October 8 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 20°

Dronfield

Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 19°

Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 23°