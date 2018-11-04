Watch our video of the beautiful poppy cascade now in place at Chesterfield Town Hall

A cascade of poppies has been fixed to Chesterfield Town Hall to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The eye-catching display is one of a series of events to honour the sacrifice of servicemen and women at this special time of remembrance.

The display really is a wonderful sight - please go and see it with your own eyes.

The important events have organised by Chesterfield Borough Council in conjunction with the Royal British Legion and Chesterfield Combined Ex-Services Association.

An appeal for knitted and crocheted poppies earlier this year saw more than three times the target of 15,000 provided by Chesterfield residents and people from all over the world to be used in making the cascade.

Councillor Steve Brunt, the council's cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: "We have been overwhelmed by the number of knitted and crocheted poppies we have received for our poppy cascade – thanks to everyone who has provided them.

"This will be in place until after the remembrance service on November 11 and will provide a fitting backdrop for the commemorations.

"The remaining poppies are cascaded from the balcony of Chesterfield Market Hall and displayed in shops in the town centre so will provide a colourful trail through the whole town that we hope will attract a lot of visitors."

Other remembrance events in the town

Meanwhile, visitors to Chesterfield Museum can see what life was like for a soldier on the Western Front in the exhibition The Trench Experience.

The exhibition in the museum's art gallery is open until January 12. The museum is open from 10am until 4pm every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission is free.

Chesterfield's mayor Stuart Brittain will also lay a wreath at every war memorial across the borough.

The mayor will also plant a tree in Chesterfield's Shentall Gardens at 2pm on Tuesday. Residents are invited to attend the tree planting and a short service of remembrance.

The civic remembrance service will take place as usual at the Crooked Spire at 2.30pm next Sunday followed by the wreath laying at the war memorial at Rose Hill.