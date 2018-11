Firefighters tackled an 'out of control' bonfire in Chesterfield.

Crews attended Station Road, Whittington Moor, shortly before 5.30pm on Saturday.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "This was an out of control bonfire which had spread to nearby containers with wood and plastics.

"Crews used two hose reel jets and one main line to extinguish the fire."

