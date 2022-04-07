Watch as fire crews tackle Derbyshire industrial blaze

Derbyshire firefighters have released video footage after they tackled a large blaze at a business today.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 6:46 pm

Crews from Alfreton, Belper and Heanor fire stations rushed to the fire at a commercial building in Peashill, near Ripley, at about 10am.

Investigations into the cause will continue at the site this evening.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter: “An investigation has determined the likely cause of was clothes drying close to/on a halogen heater.

"Crews have left the scene but will reinspect later today.”

DerbyshireDerbyshire Fire and Rescue ServiceRipleyHeanorBelper