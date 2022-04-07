Watch as fire crews tackle Derbyshire industrial blaze
Derbyshire firefighters have released video footage after they tackled a large blaze at a business today.
Crews from Alfreton, Belper and Heanor fire stations rushed to the fire at a commercial building in Peashill, near Ripley, at about 10am.
Investigations into the cause will continue at the site this evening.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter: “An investigation has determined the likely cause of was clothes drying close to/on a halogen heater.
"Crews have left the scene but will reinspect later today.”