Fire crews from across the county called to tackle blaze in Derbyshire town
Four fire crews were called into action after a blaze in a Derbyshire town.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to attend a commercial building fire on Peasehill in Ripley at 9.52am today. The service received several 999 calls to this fire.
Two crews from Alfreton, along with crews from Heanor and Belper, attended the incident. At the height of the blaze, crews used seven hose reels and main jets to extinguish the fire.
A fire investigation has determined that the most likely cause of the fire was clothes drying close to/on a halogen heater.
Fire crews have lefts the site and will return to reinspect at the building at 3.30pm.
