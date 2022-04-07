Fire crews from across the county called to tackle blaze in Derbyshire town

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to attend a commercial building fire on Peasehill in Ripley at 9.52am today. The service received several 999 calls to this fire.

Two crews from Alfreton, along with crews from Heanor and Belper, attended the incident. At the height of the blaze, crews used seven hose reels and main jets to extinguish the fire.

A fire investigation has determined that the most likely cause of the fire was clothes drying close to/on a halogen heater.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smoke from the blaze could be seen in Waingroves.