Woman hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ and man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after A61 crash in Chesterfield

Derbyshire Police were called at 2.25am today to reports of a Ford Fiesta which had been involved in a collision on the A61 between the Hornsbridge roundabout and Lockoford Lane, near to Chesterfield College.

A woman was taken to hospital by paramedics having suffered serious injuries.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and dangerous driving. He is currently in police custody.

Photos from the scene of the crash show a car flipped onto its roof.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the scene, and to allow for further enquiries to take place.

Any witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help the investigation, should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference 22*196674:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101