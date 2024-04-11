Walkers rescued after getting stuck on Kinder Scout overnight amid 60mph winds and heavy rain in Peak District
On Tuesday, April 9, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called to assist two walkers caught up in the stormy weather.
A KMRT spokesperson said: “They had planned to camp in Hayfield but they were benighted on Kinder Plateau. They took shelter in their tent overnight. When the weather didn’t improve by lunchtime the next day they called 999 for help.
“Our fast response party was deployed in worsening conditions of 60mph winds and rain. They located and assessed the casualties. We were able to walk them off to our vehicles at Edale Cross and drive them back to base.”
KMRT is staffed by volunteers who give their time free of charge and is funded entirely by public donations. You can donate to the team here.
