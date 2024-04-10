Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Parish Church of St Mary and All Saints, otherwise known as the Crooked Spire, has released a statement addressing issues around people taking photos in the churchyard – adding that individuals “have no right to use the church to make money.”

A church spokesperson said: “A courteous reminder that the churchyard is not common public space. We make every effort to help with people who want to take photographic or video records of the church and its surroundings, but there are always people who don't think it important or simply good manners to ask – especially in cases where pictures are being taken to advertise commercial goods, or for personal or commercial profit.

“The message – you have no right to use the church or the churchyard to make money, so please don't.

The team at the Crooked Spire have raised concerns around people entering the churchyard to photograph the iconic landmark.