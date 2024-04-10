Photographers told they have “no right” to use Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire “to make money” – as church team issue statement on people entering grounds to take pictures
The Parish Church of St Mary and All Saints, otherwise known as the Crooked Spire, has released a statement addressing issues around people taking photos in the churchyard – adding that individuals “have no right to use the church to make money.”
A church spokesperson said: “A courteous reminder that the churchyard is not common public space. We make every effort to help with people who want to take photographic or video records of the church and its surroundings, but there are always people who don't think it important or simply good manners to ask – especially in cases where pictures are being taken to advertise commercial goods, or for personal or commercial profit.
“The message – you have no right to use the church or the churchyard to make money, so please don't.
“If you are simply taking pictures or videos for private use, it helps if you have asked first. And if you wish to involve the church in promoting your business, we are more than happy to talk about appropriate ways of doing that. Ask – don't assume!”
