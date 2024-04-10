Homeless Derbyshire dad sleeping in the woods pleads with council to get him somewhere to live

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jason Husband was living in a shared flat in Buxton but two years ago the landlord told him he was being evicted under a no-fault eviction. He stayed with friends but it was not a long term solution so bought a tent.

The father-of-one says the bad weather ruined his tent and he is now sleeping on a bench in the woods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I was trying to make it work, I’ve kept my job, I'm doing everything I can. Private landlords reject me when they find out I don’t have an address and the council haven’t done anything to help me in two years.

Jason Husband, homeless for two years but managing to hold down a job and is now calling on the council to help him find somewhere to live. Photo Jason Chadwick

“I’ve recently suffered a mini heart attack from the stress of it all and that’s when I realised this can’t go on.”

Jason works as a chef at the Red Lion in Bakewell and relies on lifts to get him to and from work.

He said: “I was honest with my boss and told him what had happened and he let me keep my job and I was sleeping in a tent but the bad weather has ruined that so I’m on a bench in Grin Low Woods now and it’s the most horrible thing in the world. I hate it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have an eight-year-old son and I do see him but it's only ever for a couple of hours and we just wander around Buxton town centre as I have no where to take him. I don’t do drugs, I don’t have a problem with alcohol but every time I apply for a council house I’m told I’m not in sufficient need and I don’t qualify which is ridiculous, I just want somewhere to live.”