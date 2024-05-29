Walker rescued after becoming trapped in bog while hiking in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A walker who became trapped in a bog was rescued yesterday in Derbyshire.

At 9.10am on Tuesday, May 28, the Glossop Mountain Rescue Team (GMRT) were called to a small group who were facing mobility difficulties on the moor. One member of the party was unable to move after being immersed in a peat bog.

A GMRT spokesperson said: “We mobilised to the area and assessed the casualty, and after a short while rewarming and fuelling the group, proceeded to assist with the walk off.

“14 team members took part in todays call-outs, with the final team members standing down at 1.30pm.”