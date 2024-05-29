Walker rescued after becoming trapped in bog while hiking in Derbyshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
At 9.10am on Tuesday, May 28, the Glossop Mountain Rescue Team (GMRT) were called to a small group who were facing mobility difficulties on the moor. One member of the party was unable to move after being immersed in a peat bog.
A GMRT spokesperson said: “We mobilised to the area and assessed the casualty, and after a short while rewarming and fuelling the group, proceeded to assist with the walk off.
“14 team members took part in todays call-outs, with the final team members standing down at 1.30pm.”
READ THIS: Chesterfield property: One road claims three places among the top 10 most expensive postcodes to buy a house
You can donate to GMRT here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.