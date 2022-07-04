Walker dies after collapsing while on hike through Derbyshire’s Chatsworth Estate

At 7.35pm on Friday, July 1, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to an incident on the Chatsworth Estate along with the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A walker had collapsed while hiking in the grounds, and an air ambulance was quickly scrambled to the scene.

The Edale MRT said: “Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the walker’s friends and the helimed crew, their life could not be saved.

The walker died on Friday, July 1 after suffering a medical episode.