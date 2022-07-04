Walker dies after collapsing while on hike through Derbyshire’s Chatsworth Estate

A walker sadly passed away after collapsing while in the grounds of the Chatsworth Estate.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 4th July 2022, 11:27 am

At 7.35pm on Friday, July 1, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to an incident on the Chatsworth Estate along with the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A walker had collapsed while hiking in the grounds, and an air ambulance was quickly scrambled to the scene.

The Edale MRT said: “Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the walker’s friends and the helimed crew, their life could not be saved.

The walker died on Friday, July 1 after suffering a medical episode.

“The team then evacuated the walker back to the road. Our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”

