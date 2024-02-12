News you can trust since 1855
Walker airlifted to hospital after mountain rescue team called to reports of “sizeable fall” at Peak District beauty spot

A hiker was airlifted to hospital from a popular Peak District beauty spot after suffering a “sizeable fall.”
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Feb 2024, 11:10 GMT
At 12.15pm on Saturday, February 10, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports of a walker who had taken a potentially sizeable fall from the rocks at the southern end of Higgar Tor .

An EMRT spokesperson said: “Although the fall wasn’t witnessed, a passing Mountain Leader was able to provide initial first aid as the incident was passed through to us.

“Due to the potential for serious injuries Helimed 98 Yorkshire Air Ambulance was also dispatched and arrived at roughly the same time as the first team members.

The walker was taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital by air ambulance. Credit: Edale MRTThe walker was taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital by air ambulance. Credit: Edale MRT
The walker was taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital by air ambulance. Credit: Edale MRT

“The casualty was treated for their injuries before being stretchered to the helicopter for a flight to Northern General Hospital, accompanied by one of our team doctors.”

