Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At 12.15pm on Saturday, February 10, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports of a walker who had taken a potentially sizeable fall from the rocks at the southern end of Higgar Tor .

An EMRT spokesperson said: “Although the fall wasn’t witnessed, a passing Mountain Leader was able to provide initial first aid as the incident was passed through to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Due to the potential for serious injuries Helimed 98 Yorkshire Air Ambulance was also dispatched and arrived at roughly the same time as the first team members.

The walker was taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital by air ambulance. Credit: Edale MRT