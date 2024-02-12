Amazon delivery driver attacked and has van stolen during incident in Derbyshire village
Derbyshire Police are appealing for dashcam footage after an Amazon delivery van was stolen in Chinley. The incident took place at around 1.05pm on Friday, February 9.
The driver of the van had pulled up in Sandy Lane when a man assaulted and threatened him, before climbing into the vehicle and driving off.
The van, a grey Vauxhall Vivaro with a registration beginning DT23, was dumped a short time later in Hayfield Road, Chinley. Parcels from the back of the van had been stolen.
As part of their investigation, officers are appealing for drivers in the area to come forward with any dashcam footage they may have of the van or other vehicles around that time.
They also want to hear from any witnesses who saw the van parked up in Hayfield Road after 1.05pm.
Anyone who can help should contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*8271:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.