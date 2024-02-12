Derbyshire detectives issue fresh appeal for information over serious assault which left man in critical condition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



A 49-year-old man suffered serious head injuries after he was assaulted on Elmton Road, in Creswell, near to Ours Bar, at around 1.30am on Saturday 27 January. He remains in a critical condition in hospital. Three men, aged 20, 25 and 24, who were arrested on suspicion of assault, remain on bail.

As part of police enquiries, officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any disorder on Elmton Road between around 11.50pm on Friday 26 January and 12.40am on Saturday 27 January.

If you have any information which could help police enquiries then you can contact the force, and pass on video, by clicking on this link: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

If you have any information which could help police enquiries then you can contact the force, and pass on video, by clicking on this link: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

Or you can contact poilce, quoting reference 24*53519, via: Website – using the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page;