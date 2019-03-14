Violent shoplifter is jailed after she assaulted two security officers

A violent shoplifter who attacked two security officers as they tried to stop her leaving a Boots store has been jailed.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 12 how Kathryn Irons, 37, of Welbeck Street, Creswell, stole two ready-made sandwiches and fake eyelashes at the Boots store, on Market Place, Chesterfield, before attacking the security guards.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “She was observed on CCTV taking food and fake eyelashes and she was followed by security staff and she was brought back to the store and taken to a holding room.”

Mrs Allsop added that the defendant removed the fake eyelashes from her bag and gave them back and pushed one of the security officers as she tried to leave and turned to the other officer and grabbed him by the throat.

She admitted the theft to police but initially denied the assaults.

However, Irons pleaded guilty to the theft and the assaults which happened on March 11 and she also admitted breaching a suspended custodial sentence.

The court heard the 12 week custodial sentence suspended for 18 months had been imposed after Irons had assaulted a shop staff member during a theft when she had grabbed that victim by her hair and pulled her to the floor.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said Miss Irons agreed that the latest incident was very unpleasant but she has been very remorseful for her actions.

Ms Simpson added that Irons has had problems with alcohol and despite abstaining she had relapsed during the time of her latest offences.

Irons also feared that if she goes into custody she may lose her accommodation and access to her children.

Magistrates sentenced Irons to 22 weeks of custody and ordered her to pay £150 compensation.

Irons had also still been subject to a community order, according to the probation service, but the court opted to revoke this order.