Chesterfield film maker Mat Reynolds has created a stunning time-lapse video of a ruined 18th century mansion just outside the town.

Mat is planning on running a series of time-lapse Tuesday videos throughout 2018, and this week's subject is the former grandiose Georgian manor Sutton Scarsdale Hall.

He has previously released a time-lapse video of the Hornsbridge roundabout and is also well known for his drone shot videos of Chesterfield and Derbyshire.