VIDEO: Chesterfield landmark gets 'time-lapse' treatment

Love it or loathe it - you certainly can't ignore the Horns Bridge roundabout.

And now a Chesterfield filmmaker has released amazing 'time-lapse' footage of one of the town's most recognisable landmarks.

Mat Reynolds has become known for his drone shot videos of Derbyshire and Chesterfield from above.

But now he has turned his attention to these amazing time-lapse films and hopes to release a new one of a different local landmark every Tuesday.

