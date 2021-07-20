Video as air ambulance scrambled to Derbyshire park

This footage, sent in by reader Steven Greenhough, shows the helicopter departing from Hall Leys Park in Matlock on the evening of Monday, July 19.

A Derbyshire Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance spokesperson said: “The crew were tasked at 6.03pm to a patient who had sustained injuries from machinery.

"The crew were on scene at 6.21pm, assessed the patient, and then the patient left with EMAS.”

