Video as air ambulance scrambled to Derbyshire park

An air ambulance landed in a park yesterday after crews were called to an incident in a Derbyshire town.

By Tim Paget
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 2:12 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 2:14 pm

This footage, sent in by reader Steven Greenhough, shows the helicopter departing from Hall Leys Park in Matlock on the evening of Monday, July 19.

A Derbyshire Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance spokesperson said: “The crew were tasked at 6.03pm to a patient who had sustained injuries from machinery.

"The crew were on scene at 6.21pm, assessed the patient, and then the patient left with EMAS.”

The air ambulance in Hall Leys Park, Matlock. Image: Steven Greenhough.
