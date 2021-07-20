Video as air ambulance scrambled to Derbyshire park
An air ambulance landed in a park yesterday after crews were called to an incident in a Derbyshire town.
This footage, sent in by reader Steven Greenhough, shows the helicopter departing from Hall Leys Park in Matlock on the evening of Monday, July 19.
A Derbyshire Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance spokesperson said: “The crew were tasked at 6.03pm to a patient who had sustained injuries from machinery.
"The crew were on scene at 6.21pm, assessed the patient, and then the patient left with EMAS.”