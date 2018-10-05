Veteran Lib Dem politician Tony Rogers elected to Chesterfield Borough Council

Veteran Liberal Democrat candidate Tony Rogers has been elected as a Chesterfield borough councillor following a by-election in the Moor ward.

The election was held after the death of Labour councillor Keith Brown who previously held the seat.

Mr Rogers - who celebrated his 80th birthday earlier this year - won the seat with 532 votes.

Labour candidate Ron Mihaly received 445 votes, Conservative candidate Gordon Partington got 84 votes and UKIP candidate Barry Thompson received 69 votes.

The turnout was 34.4 per cent.

The result means the political make-up of the council is now:

• Labour - 36 councillors

• Liberal Democrats - 10 councillors

• Independent - two councillors

Labour councillor Kate Caulfield, who was elected in the local elections in May 2015, remains the other councillor in the Moor ward.

All councillors remain in post until the local elections to be held in May 2019.