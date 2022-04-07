The A61 Northbound in Chesterfield was closed for several hours between Hornsbridge and Lockoford Island due to a serious collision earlier this morning.

The incident is still causing delays for drivers in the area, with congestion on all approaches to the closure.

Derbyshire Police have been contacted for comment, and this story will be updated with any developments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...