Updated: Busy Chesterfield A-road reopens after ‘serious collision’ - as drivers still face delays
A major Chesterfield road is still shut after police were forced to close the route due to a crash.
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 10:42 am
Updated
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 11:13 am
The A61 Northbound in Chesterfield was closed for several hours between Hornsbridge and Lockoford Island due to a serious collision earlier this morning.
The incident is still causing delays for drivers in the area, with congestion on all approaches to the closure.
Derbyshire Police have been contacted for comment, and this story will be updated with any developments.
