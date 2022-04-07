Police search for pictured man after Derbyshire woman’s car window smashed with brick during theft

Officers want to speak with the pictured individual in relation to an incident of theft on New Lawn Road, Ilkeston on Wednesday, March 16.

During the theft, a female has had her vehicle damaged, with a male spotted walking around the vehicle before trying to smash the window with a brick.

Officers are encouraging anyone who can help their investigation, or who can identify the pictured man, to come forward. Any information can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods, quoting reference number 22000152544:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who can help identify him is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101