Police search for pictured man after Derbyshire woman’s car window smashed with brick during theft
Police are investigating a theft in a Derbyshire town and believe the pictured male may be able to help with their enquiries.
Officers want to speak with the pictured individual in relation to an incident of theft on New Lawn Road, Ilkeston on Wednesday, March 16.
During the theft, a female has had her vehicle damaged, with a male spotted walking around the vehicle before trying to smash the window with a brick.
Officers are encouraging anyone who can help their investigation, or who can identify the pictured man, to come forward. Any information can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods, quoting reference number 22000152544:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.