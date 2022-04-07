Police search for pictured man after Derbyshire woman’s car window smashed with brick during theft

Police are investigating a theft in a Derbyshire town and believe the pictured male may be able to help with their enquiries.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 8:52 am
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 9:17 am

Officers want to speak with the pictured individual in relation to an incident of theft on New Lawn Road, Ilkeston on Wednesday, March 16.

During the theft, a female has had her vehicle damaged, with a male spotted walking around the vehicle before trying to smash the window with a brick.

Officers are encouraging anyone who can help their investigation, or who can identify the pictured man, to come forward. Any information can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods, quoting reference number 22000152544:

Anyone who can help identify him is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

