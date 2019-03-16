Tupton properties linked to 'significant disorder' are slapped with closure orders

Two homes in Tupton have been slapped with closure orders amid concerns about anti-social behaviour at the properties.

Police said 32 Sales Avenue and 4 Jackson Avenue will both be shut until June 14.

The closure orders were granted by a magistrate under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime And Policing Act 2014.

According to police, one or more people have engaged in anti-social behaviour on the premises and they are 'associated with significant and persistent disorder and persistent serious nuisance to members of the public'.

Officers added that the closure orders were 'necessary to prevent the occurrence of such disorder or nuisance'.

