Major Chesterfield premises available to rent from September

A major building in Chesterfield is to become available to rent from September.

The current Lidl store on Foljambe Road will be vacant when the discount supermarket moves to its new premises on Chatsworth Road.

The new Lidl store on Chatsworth Road, located at the former Perry's Ford car garage, is expected to be open towards the end of this year.

New jobs will be created at the multi-million pound development which will have 143 car parking spaces.

A sign has been put up at the current Lidl store on Foljambe Road stating it will be available to rent from September.